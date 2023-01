AFU Hit Kadyrov’s Militants In Kadiivka, More Than Dozen Occupiers Killed - Luhansk Regional Administration

During the week, cases of blasts were recorded in the Luhansk Region, in particular, in the temporarily occupied Kadiivka, an explosion occurred in the building where the Kadyrov’s militants dwelled, as a result of which "more than a dozen" occupiers were killed.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, he said that the blast occurred in the deep rear of the invaders.

He noted that the loss of the enemy made "more than a dozen."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Ukrainian military attacked the Akhtamar Hotel in Volnovakha (Donetsk Region), in which there were the Kadyrov’s militants.