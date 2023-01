Germany will not object if Poland sends German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock, in an interview with the French TV channel LCI, European Pravda writes.

Asked what would happen if Poland sent German tanks without Berlin's approval, Baerbock said: "We will not interfere. At the moment the question has not been raised, but if we were asked, we would not interfere."

The journalist asked if he correctly understood that Germany would not object if Poland sends Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. "You understood me correctly," Baerbock answered.

"We know how important these tanks are, and that is why we are discussing this now with our partners... We must make sure that people's lives will be saved and the territory of Ukraine will be liberated," she added.

Earlier on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that Berlin and Paris will support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian occupation and will not allow Europe to return to "hatred and national rivalry".

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with all the necessary support as long as it is needed. Together, as Europeans, to defend our European peace project," he said while visiting Paris to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the landmark Franco-German Elysee Treaty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that Poland has decided to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition. Poland expects that Western countries will transfer up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.

On January 20, the 8th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine was held in Germany. It was expected that a decision will be made at this meeting to provide Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian military.

However, following the results of the meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the issue of the supply of German tanks to Ukraine could not be agreed upon.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, said that he had a frank discussion with Pistorius regarding the provision of tanks. According to him, the discussion of this issue will be continued.

Meanwhile, Congress urged the U.S. to send at least one Abrams to push Germany.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, said that he does not rule out the supply of Leclerc heavy battle tanks to Ukraine for support in the war against Russia.