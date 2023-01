President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the military leadership of Ukraine to create reserves of personnel.

The Office of the President announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of state said that the military leadership received the task of creating reserves so that the defenders could restore strength after the hostilities.

"Because it's difficult for a variety of reasons - both wounds and psychological conditions. It has to be normal," the President said.

He drew attention to the fact that at the moment he cannot disclose all the details of mobilization processes, but said that the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief made the appropriate decisions.

Military commanders have already begun their implementation in their fields.

The President noted that the personnel of the Ukrainian army is the most important resource to protect.

"People are not just important, but the most important," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended the terms of martial law and general mobilization from November 21 for 90 days, that is, until February 19, 2023.