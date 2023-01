More than 60 wounded Ukrainian servicemen are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the Netherlands.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than 60 Ukrainian soldiers who received serious injuries and multiple injuries while defending Ukraine are currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in the Netherlands," the statement says.

It is noted that in the Netherlands, local specialists not only perform complex operations on Ukrainian soldiers, but also help with prosthetics.

The Netherlands is among the top ten countries in terms of the level of military aid provided to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 2,500 injured Ukrainians were sent to European clinics for specialized treatment.