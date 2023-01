Defense Intelligence Expecting More Active Use By Russia Of Airborne Troops With Replacement Of Surovikin With

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expects that Russia will more actively use airborne troops with the appointment of Valery Gerasimov as commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine instead of Sergei Surovikin.

Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi said this in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Skibitskyi said that intelligence sees how it is now moving, where units of the airborne troops of the Russian army regroup.

“This is Gerasimov's style. For what reason? Because at the beginning of full-scale aggression, we clearly knew that in all directions in the second echelon, in fact, paratroopers were in the strategic reserve, and in the attack on Kyiv they generally performed the main task. We expect that even now there will be more active use of airborne troops," said Skibitskyi.

He added that under Gerasimov's command, Russian airborne troops in the first half of the year of the great war in Ukraine were almost half knocked out.

Intelligence also expects active hostilities in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov as the commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine, and General Sergei Surovikin as Gerasimov's deputy.

Surovikin was the commander of the group of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine since October 8, 2022, a new tactic of Russian troops was associated with his name - massive attacks on the facilities of energy infrastructure of Ukraine.