The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sentenced the former head of the State Aviation Service, Denys Antoniuk, to 3 years and 6 months in prison for giving the UIA airline company advantages in flights from Ukraine to Iran and back.

This was reported by the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 20, the panel of the HACC judges sentenced Antoniuk.

The verdict found him guilty of abusing his official position, which caused serious consequences for the Ukrainian-Mediterranean Airlines LLC, that is, of committing a crime provided for in Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court found the former head of the State Aviation Service guilty of the fact that he, with a selfish motive, in the interests of the Ukraine International Airlines PrJSC, deliberately committed a number of actions that led to this airline receiving benefits for flights on the route Kyiv - Tehran - Kyiv and caused severe consequences for another company, namely Ukrainian-Mediterranean Airlines LLC.

According to the court's verdict, Antoniuk was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment with the deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of organizational-administrative or administrative-economic functions for 3 years and a fine of UAH 8,500.

The court verdict has not yet entered into force and can be appealed within 30 days to the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2016, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau submitted to the court the accusation against the former head of the State Aviation Service, Denys Antoniuk, of abuse of office.