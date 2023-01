WIG-Ukraine Down After 3-Week Growth By 1.9% To 290.91 On January 13-20

In the period of January 13-20, the national WIG-Ukraine index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange increased by 1.9% or 5.50 points to 290.91 points, having grown after a 3-week increase.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the beginning of this period, the index was 296.41 points, at the end - 290.91 points.

The shares of Agroton showed the largest decrease (-9.1%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of January 5-13, the national WIG-Ukraine index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange increased by 0.01% or 0.04 points to 296.41 points, rising for third week in a row.