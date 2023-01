Decision To Reward For Victory Over Gazprom Corresponds To World Practice - Former Independent Members Of Naft

Former independent members of the supervisory board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Clare Spottiswoode, Bruno Lescoeur and Ludo Van der Heyden note that the decision to award the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev and 40 other employees of the company for the victory over the company Gazprom (Russia) in the Stockholm arbitration was adopted in full accordance with the proper global practice of corporate governance.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from their statement.

The statement states that the decision on the award was approved unanimously by the members of the supervisory board of Naftogaz.

"The supervisory board carefully considered its decision. The decision on bonuses was made in full accordance with the proper global practice of corporate governance... All transactions were carried out in accordance with the financial plan of Naftogaz," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office wants to arrest the property of Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of Naftogaz, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 229 million of the bonus.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is asking the court to take the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev into custody and to set bail in the amount of UAH 365 million.