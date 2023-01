The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a Russian agent who was trying to get a job with the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

This was reported by the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service prevented the penetration of the enemy's agent into the state authorities in the north-east of Ukraine.

As a result of a multi-stage special operation, an agent of the FSB of the Russian Federation was detained in Sumy, who was assigned to work in the Department of Defense Work of the regional military administration.

In the case of successful penetration into the ranks of the state institution, he was supposed to covertly collect secret information about the system of defense of the region in the conditions of armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The agent had to transmit the received information to the enemy through closed channels of electronic communication using conventional symbols worked out in advance.

However, the SSU documented his criminal actions and detained him near the administrative building of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The traitor is a resident of the regional center, who was recruited by the FSB before the start of a full-scale invasion.

The man agreed to cooperate with the aggressor because of his pro-Kremlin beliefs and a monetary reward.

After February 24, 2022, on the instructions of the Russian special services, he scouted the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the region.

He traveled around the territory and covertly observed units of the Ukrainian army, in addition, he collected personal data of local law enforcement officers and their families.

According to the SSU, in order to protect the Russian agent as much as possible from exposure, the occupiers settled with him in cryptocurrency.

During the search of his place of residence, SSU employees found a Russian passport, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service served him with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The court arrested the agent.

The counter-intelligence of the Security Service neutralized the active agent network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (better known as the GRU) as a result of a multi-stage special operation in Dnipro.