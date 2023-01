Hospital In Zaporizhzhia Region Full Of Occupiers, But Doctors Refuse To Treat Them

The city hospital in the occupied Dniprorudnyi of the Zaporizhzhia Region is full of wounded occupiers. The enemy continues to suffer losses. Only recently, about 150 invaders were brought there.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. For example, the city hospital of Dniprorudnyi, Zaporizhzhia Region, is full of wounded. Only recently, about 150 invaders have been delivered," the summary says.

At the same time, the General Staff notes that most of the hospital staff refused to cooperate with the occupiers, so doctors are being sent from Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy's manpower arrived in the Kherson Region with almost no means of personal protection.

In addition, trucks with wounded occupiers arrive daily at the Nova Kakhovka hospital in the Kherson Region.

Meanwhile, in Russia, a new wave of mobilization will be accompanied by increased attention to the residents of the so-called "central regions" of the country. Also, "volunteer patrols" are being organized in Moscow, which are supposed to prevent the crowding of people in order to prevent protest actions.