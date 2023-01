Klymenko Tells Whether He Is Thinking About Chair Of Interior Minister

Acting Minister of Internal Affairs - Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko is not thinking about heading the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a minister.

He announced this during a national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, this is the last thing I could think about. There is a war," Klymenko said, answering the relevant question.

According to him, 59,000 criminal proceedings have been opened for crimes committed by the Russian occupiers.

"Our main task is to maintain stability in Ukraine and to think about victory, which is a long way to go," added the acting minister.

He emphasized that all services and authorities are aimed at fulfilling this task.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs - the head of the National Police and entrusted him with the duties of the Minister of Internal Affairs.

On the morning of January 18, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service fell in Brovary on the territory of a kindergarten where children and employees of the institution were.

14 people were killed, including a child.

Among the killed who were on board the helicopter - the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.