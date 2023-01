Over the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 25 times. The regional center was shelled 4 times. Residential buildings and a shipbuilding plant were hit.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

The occupiers shelled the region with artillery, MLRS, mortars and tanks.

According to Yanushevych, the Russian troops hit the shipbuilding plant and residential buildings.

"Last day, 3 people were injured of varying degrees of severity due to Russian shelling," wrote the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

We will remind you that on January 20, the Russian occupiers shelled two settlements in the Kherson Region. There are victims. A 15-year-old boy was wounded during an artillery attack on the village of Antonivka.

On January 19, the occupiers once again shelled the liberated territory of the Kherson Region and hit a police car, as a result of which one of the law enforcement officers was fatally wounded. Four others were seriously injured.

Russian occupying forces do not stop looting in the temporarily occupied territories. In the settlements of Hornostayivka, Kayiry, Bratoliubivka, and Nyzhni Sirohozy of the Kherson Region, the occupiers, moving in groups of 10-15 people, search the empty homes of local residents and take away all household appliances and furniture.