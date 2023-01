The High Anti-Corruption Court has continued the election of a preventive measure to Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, who is suspected of illegally paying himself bonuses for UAH 229 million.

This was reported by the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On January 23, the High Anti-Corruption Court continued to consider the request of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, agreed by the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, to apply a preventive measure to the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz.

A prosecutor in the court asked to apply to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to posting bail in the amount of UAH 365 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Andrii Kobolev faces from 7 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all property, as evidenced by the sanction of the article of the Criminal Code, which Kobolev is charged with.

The Prosecutor's Office wants to arrest the property of Kobolev.

On January 19, a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau informed Kobolev of the suspicion of abuse of office by illegally paying himself bonuses for more than UAH 229 million.