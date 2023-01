Naftogaz Ex-Head Kobolev Faces From 7 To 12 Years In Prison With Confiscation Of Property

Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company, faces from 7 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

This is evidenced by the sanction of the article of the Criminal Code, which Kobolev is charged with, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he is charged with committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of his official position, committed on a large scale or in conditions of martial law or emergency) of the Criminal Code.

The sanction of this article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years and with confiscation of property.

There is no alternative punishment for this crime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor's Office wants to arrest the property of Kobolev.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court to take into custody Kobolev and set a bail in the amount of UAH 365 million.

On January 19, a prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau informed Kobolev of the suspicion of abuse of office by illegally paying himself bonuses for more than UAH 229 million.