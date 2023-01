Odesa Mayor Trukhanov Testifies As Witness To NACB In Case Of Bribery Of His Deputies

The mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, gave testimony to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) in the case of bribery of his deputies.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a source in the bureau.

"He goes to interrogations, gives evidence," said the interlocutor.

According to him, Trukhanov gave testimonies at the end of last year.

Currently, Trukhanov's status in this case is a witness.

Other details are not disclosed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Trukhanov dismissed Mykhailo Kuchuk, the first deputy, who is suspected of bribery.

In December, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) served the deputy mayors of Odesa, Mykhailo Kuchuk, Oleh Bryndak, and Svitlana Bedreza, with suspicion of receiving illegal benefits.

Kuchuk, in particular, was served with suspicion under Part 3 of Article 255 (creation, management of a criminal organization, as well as participation in it) and Part 4 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an illegal benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code.

He was served with suspicion in absentia.

According to the investigation, during the period from November 2021 to August 2022, Bryndak received an illegal benefit in the total amount of more than UAH 2.4 million for taking actions in the interests of a criminal organization, in particular, for ensuring the adoption of decisions by the Land Commission on the allocation of land plots for construction to predetermined persons.

In turn, Kuchuk and Bedreza received UAH 900,000 and UAH 300,000 from the organizers of the criminal organization, respectively.