Russia keeps more than a dozen ships including three missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea.

This follows from a statement by the speaker of the South Operational Command Vladyslav Nazarov on Telegram.

According to his data, as of the morning of January 23, there were 11 ships in the Black Sea, three of which were missile carriers.

The carriers are equipped with 24 Kalibr missiles. There are also two large landing ships in the Black Sea.

"Stormy weather continues and this will contribute to the increase of the mine threat in coastal waters and territories," Nazarov warned.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, before the weekend, six missile carriers with a total of up to 40 Kalibr missiles aboard were in the Black Sea.

On January 14, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. The capital was attacked with S-400 (S-300) anti-aircraft-guided missiles from the north. Later, the terrorist state used high-precision weapons: Kh-101/Kh-555, Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles, Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, and Kh-59 guided air missiles against critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine.

On January 14, during a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine, the entrance of an apartment building in Dnipro was destroyed.