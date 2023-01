Next Rammstein meeting will take place in February – Reznikov

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format will take place in February.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter.

Thus, the Minister of Defense returned after the eighth meeting of Ramstein and noted that he sees how the partners' trust in Ukraine grows with each meeting.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said after a meeting in Ramstein on military support for Ukraine that it will be very difficult for Russia and it does not need illusions.

Meanwhile, Reznikov stated that Ukraine is satisfied with the results of the Ramstein Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany. In addition to the announced military aid, some packages were announced behind closed doors.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov also said that he had a frank conversation with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius regarding Leopard 2 tanks.