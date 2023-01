German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called for patience in the matter of making a decision on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

He said this in an interview for ARD, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"It's not just a matter of delivering or not delivering these tanks, but weighing the consequences of inaction as well as action. The Leopard tanks are heavy armored weapon that can also be used offensively. And you have to think very carefully when you transfer them. A decision will be made soon. But it depends on many factors," Pistorius said.

He believes that it is in the interests of Germany and Europe to do this carefully, "and not hastily or lightly."

"Decisions are made when they are necessary - and this happens in the office. Among other things, it is about the security of our own population and the statement that we do not want to become a party in the war. And at the same time, we will support Ukraine with all our might to win this war." Pistorius said.

The minister noted that there are other states "that can make their contribution". One of them "acted together and concertedly as allies at all stages during this terrible war" and had a good track record in the process.

When asked about the statement that he wanted to check the Bundeswehr's tank stocks, the minister replied that his work "is much broader and more precise than just counting how many Leopard tanks there are and how many can be delivered."

He is primarily concerned with operational capabilities and deadlines, as well as coordination with partners and industry. He wants to be ready for a possible decision on the supply of Leopard tanks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 20, members of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine could not agree on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

In addition, the German opposition again criticized Scholz and called for the immediate transfer of tanks to Ukraine.