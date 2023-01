Enemy's manpower arrives in Kherson Region with almost no means of personal protection – General Staff

During January 18-21, the replenishment of the enemy's manpower was recorded in the Kherson Region. The newly arrived personnel were armed only with small arms.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff posted on Facebook.

Thus, from January 18 to 21, reinforcements of the occupiers arrived in the settlements of Vynohradove and Brylivka in the Kherson Region. It is reported that only some fighters had personal protective equipment.

"The personnel was armed only with small arms, personal protective equipment, such as bulletproof vests, had only units, no military equipment was brought in," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, trucks with wounded occupiers arrive daily at the hospital of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.

In Russia, a new wave of mobilization will be accompanied by increased attention to the residents of the so-called "central regions" of the country. Also, "volunteer patrols" are being organized in Moscow, which are supposed to prevent the crowding of people in order to prevent protest actions.

In the meantime, the military command of Ukraine should create reserve personnel. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave them such a mandate.