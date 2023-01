Estonia transfers all its 155-mm howitzers to Ukraine in largest military aid package – ambassador

As part of a new largest aid package to Ukraine, Estonia has decided to hand over all its 155-mm howitzers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces with reference to the message of the Embassy of Estonia in Ukraine.

"We are giving all our 155-mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to create a precedent in this way so that other countries will not have any excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," emphasized Estonian ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk.

Currently, the government of Estonia has approved the largest package of military aid to Ukraine to date, with a total cost of EUR 113 million:

dozens of 155-mm FH-70 and 122-mm D-30 howitzers

thousands of 155 mm artillery shells

hundreds of M2 Karl-Gustaf anti-tank grenade launchers with ammunition

means of supporting artillery units

Thus, total military aid to Ukraine is more than 1% of Estonia's GDP.

It is noted that Estonia will continue to provide Ukraine with basic and specialized training for soldiers of the AFU.

The Estonian Embassy in Ukraine also thanked allies who joined the Tallinn Declaration #TallinnPledge and pledged to collectively push for an unprecedented set of grants, including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense equipment, ammunition and infantry fighting vehicles for defense of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland has decided to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition. Poland expects that Western countries will transfer up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.

On January 18, Minister of Defense of Latvia Inara Murniece said that her country will hand over a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the near future.

On January 19, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the British authorities intend to transfer 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine.