Offensive Of Occupiers In 3 Directions Was Fruitless. Fierce Battles Taking Place Near Bakhmut - General Staff

The occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on the offensive in the Bakhmut direction. Unsuccessful offensive actions are being conducted in the Zaporizhzhia, Avdiyivka and Lyman directions. In the Kupyansk, Novopavlivsk and Kherson directions - they defend themselves. Also, on Sunday, January 22, the occupiers launched a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing.

During the day, the enemy carried out 5 airstrikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and a missile strike on critical infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It carried out more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected. At the same time, the areas of Studenok, Doroshivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Iskrykivshchyna and Popivka of the Sumy Region and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Zelene, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Kupyansk of the Kharkiv Region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Petropavlivka, Tabayivka, and Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv Region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, Makiyivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka and Kuzmyne of the Luhansk Region were shelled.

Areas of 14 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka and Mayorsk of the Donetsk Region.

Avdiyivka, Nevelske, Heorhiyivka and Maryinka came under enemy fire in the Avdiyivka direction.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Bohoyavlenka and Mykilske of the Donetsk Region were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 16 settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular, Vilne Pole, Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk Region and Huliaipole, Pavlivka, Stepove, Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not stop terrorizing the civilian population. In particular, areas of Dudchany, Monastyrske, Antonivka, Berehove, Yantarne, and Kherson settlements were hit by multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery. There are victims among the civilian population.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, trucks and cars with wounded Russian servicemen arrive daily at the city hospital of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region. The number of liquidated occupiers is being specified.

Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day struck 3 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, units of rocket forces and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of occupiers and 2 ammunition depots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) believes that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has suffered huge losses that far exceed 100,000 killed.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 600 occupiers and 43 units of equipment of the Russian occupation army.