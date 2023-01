Italy, together with France, are finishing the preparation of the transfer of the SAMP/T air defense system, which is to be transferred to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry, Antonio Tajani, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, European Pravda reports.

"Italy has already provided Ukraine with 5 defense aid packages worth about EUR 1 billion. A sixth package is being prepared, which includes air defense systems... In cooperation with France, we are finalizing the shipment of SAMP-T, and in any case there are other actions, which we are working on confidentially," Tajani said.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that serious negotiations on ending the war are impossible at the current stage.

"At the current stage, uncertainty about the final outcome of the conflict dominates, which does not favor the possibility of serious negotiations between the parties. Logistics and military supply needs will increasingly become a key factor for both Kyiv and Moscow. The global consequences of the conflict, especially in terms of food and energy security are obvious to all. Unity of goals and maximum cooperation with international partners are needed at this stage more than ever," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, the French mass media reported with reference to their own sources that France and Italy agreed on the transfer of the SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, said that in order to supply SAMP/T air defense systems to Ukraine, the Italian government needs to suppress the discontent of pro-Russian politicians.