The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson came to Ukraine again. He visited Bucha and Borodianka in the Kyiv Region and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The video of the meeting was published in Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

"I welcome Boris Johnson, a true friend of Ukraine, to Kyiv. Boris thanks for your support!" the President wrote.

In the released video, Johnson said that before the meeting with Zelenskyy, he visited Bucha and Borodianka.

As reported in the President's Office, during the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Boris Johnson exchanged views on practical steps that the British politician can take to help Ukraine in this difficult time. In particular, they discussed the preparation of the "peace summit", which is planned to be held in order to implement the peace formula that the President presented to the leaders of the Group of Twenty last year.

In addition, at the request of Boris Johnson, Zelenskyy informed him in detail about the situation on the front line. The head of state expressed his belief that thanks to the strong support of its partners, Ukraine will be able to stop the Russian aggressor and liberate all temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, a board with the name of Boris Johnson was installed on the Alley of Courage in Kyiv.