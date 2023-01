The Defense Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will separately consider the fact of the leak of contracts of the Ministry of Defense with suppliers of food services for the military, which are not subject to disclosure and which, after being made public, can now be used by our enemy. Member of Parliament, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Hennadii Kasay noted this in a comment to Ukrainian News Agency.

"First of all, yes, the committee will meet tomorrow, and the Minister of Defense will be present. I read today that the Ministry of Defense will contact law enforcement agencies, in particular, to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), regarding the question of what they see in this matter (publication in the mass media of the original closed contracts of the Ministry of Defense and accusations against the Ministry of Defense of procurement of food services at allegedly inflated prices) treason. And for sure, I think so, that it can be used by our enemy to kill us in the media. And data about military units (released in leaked contracts) - indeed, this information should not be public. That's why we will also understand this issue, one hundred percent. The question is timely," said the MP.

Kasay also added that the SSU will be involved in studying the situation.

"Yes, of course, we have already talked about it (involving of the SSU, - ed). Maybe not at this committee, but at the next one, but we need to involve. We will involve and listen to our law enforcement agencies and the SSU, which must also figure it out in this process," Kasay remarked.

Yesterday, journalist Yurii Nikolov published the current contracts of the Ministry of Defense with food supply companies for the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and accused Ministry of Defense officials of allegedly inflating food prices.

The contracts published by him are closed, in accordance with the requirements of wartime, and contain information about military units, their addresses, as well as data on the cost of services, which, when compared with open data of similar contracts from previous years, allow to calculate the number of individual military uinits.

The Ministry of Defense denied the inflated prices for food purchases, denied the accusations, and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov initiated a meeting of the specialized defense committee on this issue.