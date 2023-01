Value Of Frozen Russian Assets In Finland Reached Almost EUR 190 Million

The total value of Russian assets frozen in Finland as a result of sanctions for the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine reached EUR 187 million. This figure was announced by the head of the Department of Sanctions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pia Saarivaara, reports the publication European Pravda with reference to Yle.

It is reported that the Debt Collection Office is handling the freezing of Russian assets in Finland.

According to the head of the sanctions department, the frozen property includes real estate, shares, cars, yachts and aircraft, "all kinds of valuable property."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finland may provide Ukraine with a small number of German-made Leopard 2 tanks if a wider group of European countries also decide to do so.

On December 27, Finnish parliament members called on the country's government to start supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland decided to temporarily close the Murmansk office of the Consulate General in St. Petersburg.