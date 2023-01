President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Unity. The greeting was published on Zelenskyy's Facebook page.

"Today we are celebrating the Day of Unity of Ukraine. This historical event passed on two pieces of wisdom to the next generations of Ukrainians. If we do not stop the struggle, sooner or later a united and independent state will be restored. If we do not achieve true unity, independence will be lost. We have always known about the first piece of wisdom. And on February 24, we proved that we have mastered the second. This became a new revival of our Ukrainian unity. And this is not only the unification of two shores. This is the unity of millions of people. This is the unity of all our lands. All our regions. Where everyone - one for one. Every region protects every region," Zelenskyy said in his greeting.

The President added that every Ukrainian no longer has stranger cities, villages, or streets.

"Every city is a native. Every village is a native. Every street is a native. Even if we have never been there in our lives. And fighters from Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvyi Rih, Zhytomyr, Luhansk and many other cities are fighting for Mariupol, Kupyansk and Izium. And fighters from Izium, Kupyansk and Mariupol and many other cities are fighting for Avdiyivka, Bakhmut and Soledar. And all together defend Kyiv. And all together defend Kharkiv. And all together liberate Kherson. And all of us together, no matter where we were born and where we grew up, we say today: I will defend my Ukraine. My united. My Zakarpattia, my Volyn, my Podillia, my Tavria, my Sivershchyna, my Polissia, my Naddniprianshchyna, my Donbas, my Halychyna, my Prydniprovia, my Slobozhanshchyna, my Pryazovia, my Bukovyna and, of course, my Crimea. And it is not "yours" at all," he emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainians will win together, because together they defend everything.

"And the sounds of victory will be heard by all of Ukraine. My beloved Zakarpattia, Volyn, Podillia, Tavria, Sivershchyna, Polissia, Naddniprianshchyna, Halychyna, Prydniprovia, Slobozhanshchyna, Pryazovia, Bukovyna, Donbas and, of course, Crimea... My Ukraine. Ours Ukraine. United because strong. Strong because united. Happy Unity Day, dear people! Happy Unity Day, invincible!" summed up the President.

