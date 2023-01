During the past day, the army of the aggressor country hit 5 settlements in the Donetsk Region, there are casualties among the civilian population. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, published on the Telegram channel.

It is reported that the cities of Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Soledar, the village of Velyka Novosilka, the village of Karlivka were under enemy fire.

The troops of the Russian Federation used aviation, Grads, artillery. 4 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - a residential building, a lyceum, a factory workshop, a police administration building.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 600 occupiers and 43 units of equipment of the Russian occupation army over the past 24 hours.

It was previously reported that units of the Russian occupation forces on Saturday, January 21, unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of 9 cities and villages in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Anti-aircraft guns also destroyed an enemy Su-25 aircraft in the Soledar area.