The Ministry of Defense reacted to the publication in the mass media of a material in which it is said that the authority concluded an agreement on the organization of food for the military and inflated the prices of products several times.

This is evidenced by a publication in the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense.

The authority stated that the information published by the mass media about the content of the procurement of food services for the military is allegedly being disseminated with signs of deliberate manipulation and is misleading.

It is reported that the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov addressed the head of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych and asked to hold a meeting as soon as possible to hear information about the procedure for food procurement.

Reznikov allegedly requested that representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) be present at the meeting.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that the authority is preparing an appeal to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) for the purpose of conducting an investigation into known false information disseminated by the mass media.

The authority also promised to conduct an internal check on the accuracy of the information disseminated in the mass media.

On Saturday, January 21, the Ukrainian publication Dzerkalo Tyzhnia [Mirror of the Week] published the alleged agreement of the Ministry of Defense for the provision of food services for military personnel in units in the territory of six regions of Ukraine.

In the documents shown by the publication, it is allegedly said that the value of the agreement is more than UAH 13 billion, and the prices of the products in it are allegedly inflated several times.

It is also claimed that the Ministry of Defense allegedly entered into an agreement with the company Active Company with an authorized capital of UAH 1,000 and a canceled VAT payer's certificate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2021, the Ministry of Defense won a court case against a company that repeatedly disrupted the supply of food to military units.

We also reported that in September 2022, Ukrainians registered a petition with a proposal to introduce vegetarian dry rations for the military.

Already in early October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to this petition.