The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 600 occupiers and 43 units of equipment of the Russian occupation army over the past day. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During Saturday, January 21, Russian troops lost 600 soldiers killed. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has already lost almost 121,000 people.

Also, during the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed the following equipment of the occupiers:

tanks - 3,145 (+5);

armored fighting vehicles - 6,268 (+12);

artillery systems - 2,144 (+9);

MLRS - 445 (+2);

air defense systems - 220;

aircraft - 287;

helicopters - 277;

operational-tactical level drones - 1,892 (+1);

cruise missiles - 749;

ships - 17;

automotive equipment - 4,932 (+14);

special equipment - 193.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have lost almost 20,000 units of land, air and sea equipment (not counting cruise missiles).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) believes that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has suffered huge losses that far exceed 100,000 killed.