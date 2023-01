Russian Troops Did Not Succeed During Offensive In Zaporizhzhia Region - ISW

The statements of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region about the success of the offensive of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction are probably part of Russia's information operation.

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) came to this conclusion.

The Institute for the Study of War recalled that on January 20, a member of the occupation administration, Volodymyr Rohov, a collaborator, announced the alleged great successes of the Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Analysts note that on January 21, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not report the capture of new territories in the Zaporizhzhia Region in its summary.

Instead, the Russian Defense Ministry said that some units of the Eastern Military District had captured some positions in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

ISW believes that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation would probably have reported large territorial acquisitions by Russian forces if it were true.

Russian military bloggers reported on January 21 that the situation in the Zaporizhzhia direction remains calm. At the same time, the territories of the settlements of Stepove, Novoandriyivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria continue to remain disputed.

It is noted that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the shelling of the areas of the above-mentioned settlements. This may indeed indicate hostilities in this direction.

ISW analysts assumed that the collaborator Rohov is conducting his own information operation, artificially inflating the successes of the Russian army.

We will remind, on January 20, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration, Oleksandr Starukh, announced that the Zaporizhzhia Region experienced a record number of Russian shelling.

We also reported that, according to British intelligence, the command of the occupiers is afraid of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and therefore continues the construction of defensive structures.