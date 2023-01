Defense Forces Repelled Attacks Of Russian Invaders Near 9 Cities And Villages In East Last Day - General Staf

On Saturday, January 21, units of the Russian occupation forces unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of 9 cities and villages in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

The relevant statement was published today, January 22, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that during the past day, the enemy's troops continued their offensive attempts in the direction of Bakhmut. And in the Lyman and Avdiyivka directions, the occupiers conducted fruitless offensive actions.

Enemy attacks were repulsed near Terny, Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Pervomaiske, Maryinka and Peremoha settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Luhansk Region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the offensive of the occupiers near the village of Novoselivske and on the territory of Serebrianske Forestry (southwest of occupied Kreminna).

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched one missile and 27 airstrikes, as well as carried out at least 55 attacks using MLRS.

Along the entire front line, at least 64 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions were shelled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, January 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the occupiers had failed an offensive attempt in the Avdiyivka direction.

We also reported that Ukrainian border guards repelled an assault by Russian mercenaries near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

And in the Sumy Region, the Ukrainian military intercepted an attempt to cross the border by a subversive group of Russians.