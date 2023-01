Prosecutor General's Office Has No Doubts About Iran's Involvement In Supply Of Drones To Russia

Iran supplies its attack drones to Russia so that the latter can strike peaceful cities and infrastructure in Ukraine. Ukrainian investigative and prosecutor's offices have collected enough information confirming Tehran's complicity in the bloody war. Yurii Bilousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, told about this on the air of the UA Razom telethon.

The Iranian government's support for the war against Ukrainians is confirmed by operational data and intelligence data from both Ukrainian and international partners.

"There is no doubt in the prosecutor's office and investigative bodies that officials, legal entities and individuals of Iran are involved in the production and supply of these drones to the Russian Federation with the aim of their further use against our people," he noted.