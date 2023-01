The Russian occupying forces tried to break through the defense line in the direction of Bakhmut. The border guards repelled the assault of the invaders. This is stated in the message, the text of which is posted on the official page of the State Border Guard Service in Telegram.

"The border guards withstood the blow and with small arms fire and grenade launchers stopped the advance of the stormtroopers. Also, with the help of artillery and mortars, the border defenders fought the enemy's infantry. The enemy was defeated and retreated with losses: nine killed and approximately 17 wounded," the statement of the State Border Guard Service says.