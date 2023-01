The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) exposed in Dnipro the largest network of gunners of Russian shelling since the beginning of the war - this special operation proves once again that Ukraine is winning over the Russian Federation in the war of special services. This was stated by political analyst Taras Zahorodniy.

He notes that the investigation will still check the involvement of the detained persons in the recent missile attack on an apartment building in Dnipro, where 46 residents were killed.

"Seven people who work for the Russian General Staff in Dnipro have been arrested. I will note, that for the first time since the beginning of the war, it was possible to identify so many agents at once. And this special operation is another success of ours in the war with the special services of the aggressor. We must admit that in the last six months we are winning this fight," the expert noted.

In his opinion, this is evidenced by the repeated hits in Russia and on the territories occupied by it - the Crimean Bridge, the Sevastopol bay, airfields in Engels, etc. Also, the absence of similar acts of sabotage by the Russians in our rear.

"There are attempts of such attacks. There are dozens of them. But there are no results - they were neutralized by our special service," Zahorodniy writes.

He reminded that the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, emphasized that the Security Service of Ukraine systematically works out all those who help point missiles at our cities.

"Today, the special service investigates more than 1,500 criminal proceedings for treason, and more than 2,000 for collaborative activities. However, I note that today the SSU is forced to act, including overcoming obstacles in the form of outdated Ukrainian legislation. The law on counterintelligence, adopted in peace 90's does not correspond to the current realities. The new one is already in the Verkhovna Rada and requires its adoption as soon as possible," Zahorodniy summarizes.

We will remind that on January 21 it became known about the exposure by the Security Service of Ukraine of a large network of gunners in Dnipro.