On January 21, in the Black Sea, there are 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, a total salvo of 36 missiles. This is stated in the text of an operational message from the Naval Forces of the AFU, posted on the authority's official page on Facebook.

The Navy of the AFU clarified that there are 11 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

The total salvo of carriers is 36 missiles.

Meanwhile, in the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications by keeping 2 ships on combat duty.