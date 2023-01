A Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group tried to cross the border in the Sumy Region. Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"The Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group again tried to cross the border in the Sumy Region. Yesterday (January 20, - ed.), at around 5 o'clock in the morning, a group of six people tried to move from the territory of the Russian Federation to the Yunakivska community. Our military opened fire, the enemy fled," said the head of the Sumy Region.