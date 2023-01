Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia will allow Moldova to achieve the withdrawal of Russian troops illegally deployed in the Transnistrian region. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu in an interview with Vocea Basarabiei radio station.

The Minister emphasized that the authorities of Moldova want and expect the defeat of the Russian Federation in this war.

"There are many elements, actors, countries, institutions that are important in the settlement of this conflict. At this stage, we all expect and want Ukraine to win this war, to liberate its own territory, so that we can continue the work of peaceful reintegration of the country and work with peaceful withdrawal of Russian troops illegally deployed on our territory - this is what we all want," the Minister said.

At the same time, Popescu emphasized that the war changed the parameters of Moldova's functioning in absolutely all spheres.

"This war changed the context for everyone, for all the states of Europe, for dozens of states around the world, for food security in dozens of states in the Middle East and Africa, it is obvious that this war changed the parameters of the functioning of the Republic of Moldova in absolutely all spheres, including Transnistria settlement, but, as I said, we are all waiting for the victory of Ukraine, which will allow us to continue our work on the peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict in this new context," Popescu emphasized.