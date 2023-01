The United States of America recommended that Ukraine refrain from conducting a new large-scale offensive and wait for the completion of the arms deliveries, which are part of the military aid package announced by the United States the day before.

Reuters writes about this with reference to a high-ranking U.S. official.

The interlocutor of the agency said that the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine about the new offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took place in the context of ensuring that the Ukrainian military devotes enough time to training in the use of new weapons.

He also said that the U.S. continues to adhere to its decision not to supply Abrams tanks to Ukraine. This is also due to differences with Germany over tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, met for the first time with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

And on January 18, The New York Times reported with reference to its own sources that the U.S. is ready to help Ukraine prepare for the liberation of Crimea.