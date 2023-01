In the Kyiv Region, the military conducted training on countering the enemy's airborne assault, as well as destroying reconnaissance and sabotage groups in an urbanized area. This is reported by the official page of the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

According to the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naev, a joint training of forces and means performing tasks in the Chernobyl zone to protect an important state object of critical infrastructure was held.

Units of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, SSU and National Police took part in the exercises.

"The commanders of the units performed the task of preventing the capture of an important state object. These exercises were conducted in accordance with the combat training plans of the units and will continue in the future in order to increase defense capabilities. This approach has been adopted by us from the leading NATO member countries. Its effectiveness lies in the fact that each unit, each serviceman works to acquire the capabilities to perform a whole range of tasks," General Naev stated.