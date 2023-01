During the day of January 20, enemy troops shelled 8 Ukrainian regions, causing casualties and injuries. Heads of regional military and civil authorities report this on their pages in social networks.

The situation in the regions as of 9:00 a.m. according to regional state administrations was as follows:

- Sumy Region: yesterday, during the day, the Russians shelled two border communities and hit them 27 times. The enemy fired mortars at the Bilopilska community, and mortar fire was also fired at the Yesmanska community. There were no casualties or damage. At night and in the morning - no shelling.

- Zaporizhzhia region: during the past day, the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure in the area of the settlements of Olhivske, Huliaipole, Poltavka, Bilohirya, Novoandriyivka, Zatyshshia, Stepove, Plavni, Kamianske, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Novopokrovka, Novodanylivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Shevchenko, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky.

18 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure facilities as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation. The enemy is intensifying regime measures in the temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In particular, in the city of Melitopol, it has been announced that it will be prohibited to cross the checkpoints around the settlement from March 1 without special passes, which can be obtained at the so-called commandant's office only after providing personal data.

- Dnipropetrovsk Region: the Russians again shelled Nikopol district. Heavy artillery hit the Myrivska community. No victims. There is destruction. Details are being clarified.

- Kharkiv Region: the enemy continues to shell the border settlements of the Kupyansk, Chuhuyiv and Kharkiv districts. Last day, the enemy shelled Vovchansk, Kupyansk, Strilecha, Vilcha, Ohirtseve and other settlements with barrel and rocket artillery, tanks and mortars. The city of Vovchansk, Chuhuyiv district, was the most affected by the shelling, where hits were recorded in the morning on a private house. A 60-year-old woman was killed as a result of the shelling. A 45-year-old woman and a 7-year-old girl were injured. Yesterday, one person was wounded in Vovchansk as a result of shelling, and one person was injured in the Kupyansk district.

- Luhansk Region: over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Ploshchanka, and Chervonopopivka. In the Kupyansk direction, the districts of Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka were shelled by Russian tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired at Novoyehorivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Ploshchanka, Holykove, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, and Dibrova with all available firepower.

- Donetsk Region: at night - missile fire, fire in Kostiantynivska community, village of Bilokuzmynivka. The kindergarten building was damaged. Other data on damage and destruction are being established. In the evening, Toretsk and New York were shelled by Grad anti-aircraft missiles, apartment buildings were damaged. In the evening and at night, there were several shellings of Kurakhove and the outskirts of the village of Veselyi Hai. 6 multi-apartment residential buildings, heating networks, a private garden house, medium-pressure gas pipeline networks were damaged, a direct hit to a trade pavilion, and private cars.

As a result of the night shelling, there were direct hits on private residential buildings, after which the private residential sector was set on fire, and high-voltage lines were damaged. Avdiyivka Military Administration: at night - shelling from the Grad MLRS by the Russian occupying forces, shells hitting the ATTU utility enterprise and the depot. In the morning - shelling of the city of Avdiyivka, hitting Avdiyivka vocational school No. 43 and Poshtova Street. Information on damage, destruction and victims is being established. Along the line of defense around the city, the shelling continued almost all night, and in the morning the assault actions intensified in the directions of Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske. The situation near Bakhmut and Soledar is always tense. In one day in the Donetsk region: 3 killed, 4 wounded.

- Mykolaiv Region: yesterday morning, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the water area of Ochakiv community. There are no casualties.

- Kherson Region: the enemy does not stop shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River. According to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers once again shelled Antonivka and Kherson. A 15-year-old boy was wounded during an artillery attack on the village of Antonivka. Novodmytrivka, Beryslav district: a man was blown up by a mine, his leg was torn off.

The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A private house caught fire after being hit by an enemy shell. The fire was extinguished. There were no casualties. Unexploded Russian cluster munitions were discovered by the police at the Posad-Pokrovskyi school in the Kherson Region. They were destroyed by a controlled explosion. In addition, National Police explosives specialists removed 172 explosive objects, destroyed 88. During the day, 2 people were injured due to strikes by Russian troops. Another 2 were blown up by mines.