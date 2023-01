Czech Republic Not Going To Give Ukraine Leopard 2 Tanks Received From Germany Instead Of T-72 Delivered To AF

The Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic denied the information about the readiness to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, received from Germany as compensation for the delivery of Soviet-style T-72 tanks to Kyiv. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, the text of which is posted on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic.

"Foreign media reported that "Czech Republic and Slovakia are allegedly ready to give up Leopard 2 tanks in favor of Ukraine". This information is not true. No one asked or offered the Czech Republic to provide tanks, which, according to the previous agreement, it will receive from Germany as compensation for aid to Ukraine," the statement reads.

The ministry said that nothing similar was discussed at the meeting of the Defense Contact Group at the American Ramstein base, where representatives of five dozen countries discussed further military support for Ukraine.

"Suppositions that the Czech Republic will receive American Abrams tanks instead of Leopard tanks are equally false," the authority said.