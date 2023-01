Law Enforcers Conduct Special Measures Near Critical Infrastructure Facilities In One Of Capital's Districts

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the National Police, the National Guard and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conduct counter-intelligence activities in the capital's Desnianskyi district, in particular in the Lisovyi residential area and the surrounding areas. This is stated in the information message, the text of which is posted on the official Telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As noted in the SSU, the purpose of such measures is to strengthen the counter-sabotage protection of critical infrastructure facilities and increase the safety of citizens in the conditions of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

Law enforcers warn of possible restriction of passage through the streets of the district, checking of citizens' documents and inspection of cars.

The authorities plan to inspect the territories and public premises for the detection of prohibited items.

"The SSU is asking citizens to understand possible inconveniences and respond appropriately to the legal actions and demands of law enforcement officers, to carry identification documents, to observe the curfew regime," the special service urged.