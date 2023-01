Kadyrov Determined To Send Chechen Security Forces To Perform Judicial Functions In Occupied Territories Of Uk

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, probably wants representatives of the Chechen security forces units to perform judicial functions in the Ukrainian occupied territories, according to analysts of the Institute for the Study of War, as stated in the text of another report from the Institute, published on the institution's official portal.

"On January 20, Ramzan Kadyrov published a video recording of a group of Chechen theologians who are completing their studies at a Russian Special Forces University in Grozny, and noted that more than 300 qadis (magistrates and judges who implement sharia law - ed.) and imams plan to undergo similar training and go to Ukraine. The fact that Chechen caddies will be included in the Chechen units deployed in Ukraine deserves attention. Kadis usually perform judicial functions in criminal and civil cases, and their presence in Ukraine may indicate that Kadyrov intends for the Chechen forces to perform the main function of administration in the occupied territories," the ISW stated.

The institute also suggested that Kadyrov could use qadis and imams in Ukraine to create social conditions for the long-term resettlement of the Muslim population from the Caucasus to the occupied regions of Ukraine. At the same time, ISW noted that there is no independent evidence that Kadyrov has such plans.

Key ISW findings for January 20:

- Ramzan Kadyrov continues to present the participation of Chechen militants in the war in Ukraine on clearly expressed religious grounds, thereby strengthening his reputation and that of his power base.

- Wagner PMC seems to be trying to present itself as an effective parallel military structure, thereby increasingly manifesting itself as a parasitic paramilitary entity.

- American intelligence confirmed the rivalry between the Ministry of Defense of Russia and Wagner PMC.

- Prigozhin's desire for legal recognition of Wagner may also provoke further factionalization in the Russian government.

- The Kremlin continues to engage in demonstrative public actions aimed at creating informational conditions for a protracted war in Ukraine.

- Russian Telegram sources claim that Putin has dismissed the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, but these reports remain unconfirmed.

- The Kremlin continues to promote information operations with threats of escalation through Western military aid to Ukraine in order to weaken Western support.

- According to reports, Russian and Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations near Svatove and Kreminna.

- The occupiers continued offensive operations along the entire front line in the Donetsk Region. Russian sources continue to falsely claim that Russian troops are close to encircling Bakhmut.

- Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Region are still likely to be preparing for a long-term defensive operation, despite recent claims of territorial gains.

- Russian officials and sources continue to indicate that mobilization efforts are ongoing, despite numerous claims that mobilization has officially ended.

- Russian officials and the occupation authorities continue to deport Ukrainian children from occupied Ukraine to Russia.