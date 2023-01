Reznikov States That Not Entire List Of Aid To Ukraine Was Publicly Announced In Ramstein

Ukraine is satisfied with the results of the meeting of the Ramstein Defense Contact Group in Germany. In addition to the announced military aid, "some packages were announced behind closed doors." The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, stated this in an interview with Voice of America.

According to him, at the meeting of the Contact Group, considerable attention was paid to the strengthening of air defense.

"This is an issue that is seriously developing, we talked at Ramstein not only about Patriot, but also about other systems. It is about short, medium and long-range capabilities, the same applies to altitude," Reznikov stated.