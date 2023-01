Ukraine Will Receive All Necessary Help To Fight Against Russia - U.S. President Biden

U.S. President Joseph Biden, answering the question about the provision of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, said that Ukraine will receive all the necessary assistance to fight the Russian army. This is stated in the text of the information posted on the official CNN portal.

Leaving the scheduled event at the White House, President Joseph Biden, in response to reporters' questions, said that "Ukraine will receive all the necessary assistance." The journalist's question asked whether he supports Poland's idea of sending German-made tanks to Ukraine.