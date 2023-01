On January 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 12 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. This is stated in the text of the operational report from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the authority's official page on Facebook.

"During the day, the enemy launched 7 missile strikes (3 of which hit the cities of Kramatorsk and Huliaipole) and 15 airstrikes. It also launched 68 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular on the civilian infrastructure of Nikopol.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Novoselivske, Ploshchanka and Chervonopopivka settlements in the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Krasna Hora, Yahidne, Bakhmut, Predtechyne, Vodiane and Maryinka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy's artillery and mortar fire affected the areas of Volfyne settlements of the Sumy Region, as well as Huryiv Kozachok, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Budarky, Krasne Pershe, Kamyanka, Fyholivka and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region," stated in the document of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

- Certain units of the enemy are being held in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions in the border areas with Ukraine, but no enemy offensive groups have been detected. The forces and means of the armed forces of the Russian Federation transferred to the Republic of Belarus are actively conducting reconnaissance of objects in neighboring states, including Ukraine.

- In the Kupyansk direction, the areas of Tavilzhanka, Vilshana, Orlianka, Kupyansk, Krokhmalne, Pishchane, Berestove and Vyshneve in the Kharkiv Region, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region, were hit by shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

- In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired from all available firepower at the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, Ploshchanka, Holykove, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region.

- In the Bakhmut direction, Verkhniokamyanske, Vyyimka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Pivnichne, Zalizne, Kurdiumivka and Mayorsk of the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire.

- Kamyanka, Avdiyivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire in the Avdiyivka direction.

- In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy shelled Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region.

- In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region and Olhivske, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia Region were affected by tank, mortar and artillery fire.

- In the Kherson direction, the occupiers alternately shelled Marhanets and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and Antonivka and Kherson with barrel and rocket artillery. There are victims among the civilian population.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 18 strikes on enemy concentration areas and 4 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

The General Staff reported that Ukrainian defenders shot down 2 reconnaissance UAVs Orlan-10 and Merlin-VR.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery hit the command post and 2 areas of concentration and ammunition storage of the occupiers.