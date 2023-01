Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter that he had a "frank discussion" with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius about Leopard 2 tanks.

He noted that he congratulated Pistorius on his appointment and talked about Leopard 2 tanks. After that, he added "to be continued."

“Congratulated Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the appointment to his new position. We had a frank discussion on Leopards 2. To be continued. I also thanked the German Government and the German people for their military assistance to Ukraine and hospitality at Ramstein8,” Reznikov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 8th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine began on January 20 at the Ramstein American airbase in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants at the opening of the meeting in the format of a video conference.

At the meeting of the contact group on defense issues in Ramstein (Germany), they did not agree on the decision to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 14, there were reports that German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht left her post. On January 16, Reuters reported that she had resigned due to criticism and pressure over arms to Ukraine.

On January 17, Boris Pistorius became the new Defense Minister of Germany.