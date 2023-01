No Decisions Made, Meetings Will Continue - Polish Defense Minister On Tanks For Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has said that today's Ramstein meeting failed to reach a decision on the provision of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The words of the head of the Polish defense department are quoted by Onet.

"During the meeting, we discussed 15 countries that use Leopard tanks. We want to form a coalition of states to equip Ukraine with these tanks... No decisions have been made," Blaszczak said.

He added that the countries intend to agree on further meetings to re-discuss the supply of tanks to Ukraine.

According to him, Poland intends to train and equip Ukrainian soldiers to the level of a brigade.

Infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and Polish Т-72 tanks will be used for this. Instead of this equipment, Poland will receive western armored vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the participants of today's meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine failed to agree on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Recall, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced his readiness to transfer a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on January 18 that in Warsaw they expect that Western countries will transfer up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.