Cabinet Instructs Commission Investigating Causes Of Crash In Brovary To Submit Report By February 18

The Cabinet of Ministers has formed a government commission to investigate the causes of the crash of the EC 225 LP helicopter, which occurred on January 18 in Brovary, Kyiv Region, and instructed the commission to submit a report on the results of the investigation and measures taken by February 18.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A government commission was formed to investigate the causes of the crash of the EC 225 LP helicopter, which occurred January 18, 2023 in Brovary, Kyiv Region, and the personal composition of this commission was approved. The government commission was instructed to submit to the Cabinet of Ministers by February 18, 2023 a report on the results of the investigation into the causes of the crash of the EC 225 LP helicopter and the measures taken," he wrote.

Melnychuk also said that the Cabinet recommended that the National Bureau for the Investigation of Aircraft Accidents and Incidents with Civilian Aircraft conduct a technical investigation into the relevant crash.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, in the morning, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service fell in Brovary on the territory of a kindergarten in which children and employees of the institution were located.

The crash killed 14 people, of which 1 child and 10 people on board the helicopter, injured 25 people, including 11 children.

Among the dead are the leadership of the Ministry of Interior Affairs: Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Yurii Lubkovych.