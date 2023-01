Russia Not Able To Either Start Or Operate Power Units Of Zaporizhzhia NPP - Energoatom

The Russian occupiers cannot start the power units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) due to a lack of their own personnel, as well as the unwillingness of part of the Ukrainian personnel of the station to cooperate with the invaders.

The Energoatom National Nuclear Power Generating Company has announced this.

It is noted that the Russians independently created problems that now prevent them from starting the operation of the occupied power plant.

The occupiers themselves blocked access to the Zaporizhzhia NPP for about one and a half thousand plant employees due to their refusal to obtain Russian passports and sign contracts with the company "Operating Organization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP" created by the Russians.

To solve this problem, the occupiers are trying to search for personnel in Russia. They are planned to be settled in empty apartments of the occupied Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Another problem that prevents the occupiers from starting the work of reactors was the degradation of specialized equipment. It was caused by non-compliance with the required temperature regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than a thousand employees of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP cannot get into jobs due to the fact that they refused to sign contracts with the Russian occupiers.

And in early January, it became known that the Russian Rosatom is actively importing its personnel to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to replace those who refuse to cooperate.

We also reported that in November 2022, the occupiers appointed a new director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.